Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCND stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

