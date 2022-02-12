ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.58

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.58 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 213.77 ($2.89). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 215.42 ($2.91), with a volume of 10,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.37.

In other ScS Group news, insider Steve Carson purchased 75,000 shares of ScS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($211,967.55).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

