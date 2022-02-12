SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.71) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.54) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.50).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,246.50 ($16.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,300.78. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

