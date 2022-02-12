Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320,729.75

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $320,729.75 and approximately $26,070.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.18 or 0.06821266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.73 or 0.99733923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

