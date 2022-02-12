Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Select Sands Company Profile
