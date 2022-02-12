Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.