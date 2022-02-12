SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.