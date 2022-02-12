Senseonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 112,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,294 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.42 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

