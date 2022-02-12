Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

SRTS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 883,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,978. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $100,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

