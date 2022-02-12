Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
SRTS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 883,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,978. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46.
In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $100,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
