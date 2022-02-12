Sernova (CVE:SVA) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Sernova (CVE:SVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SVA opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Sernova has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a market cap of C$407.56 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.