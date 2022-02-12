Sernova (CVE:SVA) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Sernova (CVE:SVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of SVA opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Sernova has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a market cap of C$407.56 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.
Sernova Company Profile
