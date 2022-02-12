Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shell.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,157. Shell has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

