Shelton Capital Management Buys New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

