Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($81.61) to €75.00 ($86.21) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

