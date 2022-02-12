Shelton Capital Management Has $205,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

