Shelton Capital Management Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,687,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

