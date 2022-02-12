Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

