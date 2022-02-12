Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

