Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 681.50 ($9.22) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

