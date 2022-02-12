Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Rises By 266.5%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the January 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,896,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

