Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Grows By 512.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 512.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $975,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

