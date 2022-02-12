Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Grows By 238.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 238.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMAKY remained flat at $$4.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.