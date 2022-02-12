Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 294.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 294.6% from the January 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

