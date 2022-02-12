Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Declines By 87.5%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHW Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. CHW Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

