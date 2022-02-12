Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Drops By 98.2%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FLYLF opened at $0.64 on Friday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
