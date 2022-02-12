Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Drops By 98.2%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLYLF opened at $0.64 on Friday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

