Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 566.7%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FICV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Frontier Investment has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICV. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.