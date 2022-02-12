Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 566.7%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ FICV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Frontier Investment has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICV. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
