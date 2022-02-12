Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Declines By 78.4%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. JBS has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.00.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

