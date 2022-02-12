Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Rises By 460.0%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $6.06 on Friday. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

