Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Decreases By 67.0%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,801,000.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

