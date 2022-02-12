Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Grows By 400.0%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ROHM stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. ROHM has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.89.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

