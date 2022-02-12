Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Declines By 82.7%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROSS remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.