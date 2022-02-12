Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Grows By 1,253.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,253.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

