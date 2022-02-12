Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Rises By 213.8%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

