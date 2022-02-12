Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Drops By 77.8%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

WJRYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

