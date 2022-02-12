Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Rises By 362.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 18,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,496. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

