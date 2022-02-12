Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

