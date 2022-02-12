Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,500. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

