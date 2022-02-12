Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.92) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

LON:SRE opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($66,044.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,699,000.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.