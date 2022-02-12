SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 218.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 4,297,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.