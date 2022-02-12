Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,136 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

