Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Sold by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC lowered its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.92% of Slam worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Slam by 73.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

