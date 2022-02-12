Smartshare Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $276,693.63 and $21,080.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00078642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017243 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.