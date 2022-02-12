SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading Down 1.1%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

About SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.