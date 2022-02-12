SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading Down 1.1%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10.
About SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftwareONE (SWONF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.