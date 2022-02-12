Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 78,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 157,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$71.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

Get Sokoman Minerals alerts:

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.