Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,800. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

