Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,800. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
