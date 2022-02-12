Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and $536,955.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.95 or 0.06813218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.27 or 0.99643776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006368 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

