Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 519,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

