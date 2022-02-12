Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 519,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.