Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

