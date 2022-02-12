Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Sonos has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

