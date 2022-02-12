South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 477,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after acquiring an additional 216,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

