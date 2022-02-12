South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.89

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 13260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

